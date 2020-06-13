  • Matthew Wolff shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Matthew Wolff makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff drains 35-footer for birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Matthew Wolff makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.