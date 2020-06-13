In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Matthew Wolff hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 47th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 335 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Wolff chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Wolff's tee shot went 241 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Wolff's tee shot went 300 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 52 yards to the intermediate rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 67 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Wolff's 75 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Wolff had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Wolff's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.