Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 46th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, NeSmith had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, NeSmith's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, NeSmith's 176 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, NeSmith's tee shot went 289 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 142 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.