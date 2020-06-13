-
Matthew Fitzpatrick putts well in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 32nd at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland, Patrick Reed, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a 278 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Matthew Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Fitzpatrick chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Fitzpatrick at 1 under for the round.
At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Fitzpatrick at 2 under for the round.
