Matt Jones shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Jones sinks 13-footer for birdie at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Matt Jones makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Matt Jones hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 32nd at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 seventh, Jones's 98 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
Jones got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Jones had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Jones's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
