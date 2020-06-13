-
Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 16th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Hubbard stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
