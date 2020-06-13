Lucas Glover hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 38th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 339 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Glover chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Glover's tee shot went 220 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 12th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Glover's 114 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.