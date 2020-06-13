-
Louis Oosthuizen shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Louis Oosthuizen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 44th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Oosthuizen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Oosthuizen's 109 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
