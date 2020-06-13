-
Kevin Kisner putts well in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Kisner hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his round tied for 28th at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a 293 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Kevin Kisner chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Kisner chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Kisner hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Kisner hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
