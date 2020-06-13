-
-
Keith Mitchell shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2020
Keith Mitchell hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 61st at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 312 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to even for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Mitchell's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.