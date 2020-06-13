Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Bradley finished his round tied for 33rd at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Corey Conners, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, J.T. Poston, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Keegan Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Keegan Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bradley had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Bradley's 158 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Bradley hit his 99 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Bradley hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Bradley had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Bradley hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.