Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Justin Thomas in the third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas dials in approach to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Justin Thomas hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Thomas finished his round tied for 1st at 12 under with Branden Grace, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland; Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Corey Conners, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Patrick Reed are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a 319 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Justin Thomas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Thomas chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Thomas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Thomas to 2 under for the round.
Thomas hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Thomas's 124 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
