Justin Rose shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2020
Interviews
Justin Rose’s interview after Round 3 of Charles Schwab
Following his third-round 2-under 68 at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Justin Rose discusses his play during Saturday and what he’ll need to do Sunday to win the tournament.
In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Justin Rose hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.
On the par-5 first, Rose's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Rose chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
Rose got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Rose to even-par for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Rose hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
Rose hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Rose hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rose at 3 under for the round.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 under for the round.
