In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Justin Rose hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.

On the par-5 first, Rose's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Rose chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

Rose got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Rose to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Rose hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

Rose hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Rose hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rose at 3 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 under for the round.