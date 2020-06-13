-
-
Jordan Spieth putts well in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2020
-
Highlights
Jordan Spieth spins approach to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jordan Spieth hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spieth finished his day tied for 2nd at 12 under with Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, and Gary Woodland; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Jordan Spieth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 under for the round.
At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Spieth hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spieth to 1 under for the round.
Spieth hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Spieth's 101 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.