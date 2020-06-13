-
Joel Dahmen shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joel Dahmen reaches in two to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 22nd at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dahmen had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Dahmen hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Dahmen's 165 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.
