Joaquin Niemann hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his round tied for 59th at 1 under; Jordan Spieth and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 12 under; Abraham Ancer, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland, and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Corey Conners, Branden Grace, Xander Schauffele, Bubba Watson, Joel Dahmen, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Daniel Berger are tied for 8th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Joaquin Niemann had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Niemann hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Niemann's tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Niemann's 114 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.