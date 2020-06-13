-
-
Jim Furyk putts well in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2020
-
Highlights
Jim Furyk makes birdie on No. 2 at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jim Furyk hits his 92-yard approach to 5 ft on the par-4 2nd hole and would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Jim Furyk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Furyk finished his round tied for 23rd at 7 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Jim Furyk had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jim Furyk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Furyk's 113 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Furyk hit his 100 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Furyk to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Furyk had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Furyk to 4 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Furyk's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Furyk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Furyk at 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.