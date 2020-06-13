Jim Furyk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Furyk finished his round tied for 23rd at 7 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Jim Furyk had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jim Furyk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Furyk's 113 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Furyk hit his 100 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Furyk to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Furyk had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Furyk to 4 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Furyk's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Furyk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Furyk at 3 under for the round.