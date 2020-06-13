  • Jim Furyk putts well in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the third round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jim Furyk hits his 92-yard approach to 5 ft on the par-4 2nd hole and would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Jim Furyk makes birdie on No. 2 at Charles Schwab

