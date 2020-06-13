  • Jhonattan Vegas shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the third round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jhonattan Vegas hits his 147-yard approach to 8 ft on the par-4 9th hole and would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Jhonattan Vegas birdies No. 9 at Charles Schwab

    In the third round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jhonattan Vegas hits his 147-yard approach to 8 ft on the par-4 9th hole and would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.