Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his round in 66th at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 335 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Vegas chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Vegas had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Vegas's tee shot went 228 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Vegas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Vegas's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Vegas's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Vegas's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 15th, Vegas chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 over for the round.