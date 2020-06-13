-
Jason Kokrak posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Kokrak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Kokrak finished his round tied for 14th at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Bubba Watson, Corey Conners, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, and J.T. Poston are tied for 9th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Jason Kokrak had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jason Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Kokrak hit an approach shot from 140 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 5 under for the round.
