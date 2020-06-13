In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jason Dufner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 45th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, and J.T. Poston are tied for 9th at 9 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Dufner's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dufner had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to even for the round.

Dufner hit his tee at the green on the 190-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to even-par for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Dufner hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to even for the round.