J.T. Poston putts well in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, J.T. Poston hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day in 15th at 9 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.
After a 318 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, J.T. Poston chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Poston chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Poston's 182 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
Poston hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
