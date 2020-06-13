Ian Poulter hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Poulter finished his round tied for 22nd at 7 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Ian Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Poulter chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 1 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Poulter hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poulter hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Poulter had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Poulter's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.