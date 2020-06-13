Harry Higgs hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.

After a 337 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Higgs chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.

After a 218 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Higgs had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.