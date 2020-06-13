-
-
Harold Varner III finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2020
-
Highlights
Harold Varner III cards birdie at No. 1 at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Harold Varner III hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under with Daniel Berger; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; and Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to even-par for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Varner III hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.