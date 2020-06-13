Gary Woodland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 12 under for the tournament.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Woodland hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Woodland had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Woodland's 165 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Woodland's tee shot went 187 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 6 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 16th, Woodland missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Woodland had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Woodland's 131 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.