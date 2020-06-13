-
Doc Redman shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Doc Redman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 60th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
At the 483-yard par-4 third, Redman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Redman had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
After a 242 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Redman chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.
After a 226 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 10th, Redman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Redman's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 over for the round.
