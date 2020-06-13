In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Denny McCarthy hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Corey Conners, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed, J.T. Poston, Daniel Berger, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, McCarthy's tee shot went 234 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, McCarthy's 211 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 3 over for the round.

McCarthy hit his tee at the green on the 190-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 3 over for the round.