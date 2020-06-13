-
Daniel Berger shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger’s tee shot to 10 feet leads to birdie at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Daniel Berger hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 3rd at 11 under with Branden Grace, Harold Varner III, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Rose; Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth are tied for 1st at 13 under; and Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Berger had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to even for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Berger's 116 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
Berger got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Berger to even-par for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
