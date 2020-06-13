  • Daniel Berger shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Daniel Berger’s tee shot to 10 feet leads to birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.