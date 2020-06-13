Corey Conners hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 10th at 10 under; Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under; Xander Schauffele, Harold Varner III, and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, and Justin Thomas are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Conners had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Conners's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Conners hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.