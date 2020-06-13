In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Collin Morikawa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Morikawa finished his day tied for 2nd at 12 under with Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Collin Morikawa hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third. This moved Collin Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Morikawa's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Morikawa's 152 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Morikawa hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Morikawa had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.