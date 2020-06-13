-
Chris Kirk shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chris Kirk sticks approach to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Chris Kirk makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Chris Kirk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 37th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Peter Uihlein, Patrick Reed, J.T. Poston, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 313 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Kirk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Kirk missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kirk to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kirk hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Kirk had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
