In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chesson Hadley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round tied for 7th at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Chesson Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hadley's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

Hadley hit his tee at the green on the 247-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hadley hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 6 under for the round.