Chesson Hadley putts himself to a 6-under 64 in third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2020
Highlights
Chesson Hadley makes birdie at No. 1 at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Chesson Hadley hits his 53-yard approach to 2 ft on the par-5 1st hole and would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chesson Hadley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round tied for 7th at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Chesson Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Hadley's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
Hadley hit his tee at the green on the 247-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hadley hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 6 under for the round.
