  • Chesson Hadley putts himself to a 6-under 64 in third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the third round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Chesson Hadley hits his 53-yard approach to 2 ft on the par-5 1st hole and would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Chesson Hadley makes birdie at No. 1 at Charles Schwab

    In the third round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Chesson Hadley hits his 53-yard approach to 2 ft on the par-5 1st hole and would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.