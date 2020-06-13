-
Charles Howell III posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Charles Howell III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Howell III finished his round tied for 21st at 7 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, and J.T. Poston are tied for 9th at 9 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Charles Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Charles Howell III to 1 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Howell III chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Howell III had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Howell III's 110 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.
