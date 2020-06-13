In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Cameron Champ hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 14th at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Bubba Watson, Corey Conners, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, and J.T. Poston are tied for 9th at 9 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a 353 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Champ chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Champ's 124 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Champ hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Champ had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 5 under for the round.