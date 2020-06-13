In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 45th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Peter Uihlein, Patrick Reed, J.T. Poston, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, An got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing An to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, An chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to even-par for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, An's 174 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, An's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, An hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.