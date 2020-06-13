-
Bud Cauley posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bud Cauley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Cauley finished his round tied for 31st at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Patrick Reed, J.T. Poston, and Daniel Berger are tied for 8th at 9 under.
At the 389-yard par-4 second, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Bud Cauley stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Bud Cauley to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cauley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Cauley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.
