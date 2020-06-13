In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Bubba Watson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 16th at 8 under; Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under; Xander Schauffele, Harold Varner III, and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, and Justin Thomas are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a 322 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Watson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Watson's 202 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Watson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Watson to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Watson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Watson had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.