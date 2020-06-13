-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Spieth looks like old self, Varner living in the present, Bryson bombs
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge, where Jordan Spieth’s new attitude looked like the champion of old, Harold Varner III recovered from an opening triple bogey & Bryson DeChambeau is blasting his tee shots.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
At the 387-yard par-4 17th, DeChambeau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.
