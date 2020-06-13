-
Brooks Koepka putts well in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brooks Koepka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his round tied for 32nd at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Brooks Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 under for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Koepka's 100 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
