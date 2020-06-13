-
-
Bronson Burgoon finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2020
In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Bronson Burgoon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Peter Uihlein, Patrick Reed, J.T. Poston, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 273 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Burgoon's 127 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Burgoon had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
After a 239 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 15th, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burgoon to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.