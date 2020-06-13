-
Brian Stuard shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Stuard hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round in 67th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 483-yard par-4 third, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
Stuard got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Stuard to 3 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 eighth green, Stuard suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stuard at 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Stuard had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 over for the round.
