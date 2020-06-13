-
-
Brian Harman finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2020
-
Highlights
Brian Harman’s tight tee shot leads to birdie at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Brian Harman makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brian Harman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 27th at 6 under; Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under; Xander Schauffele, Harold Varner III, and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Branden Grace, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, and Justin Thomas are tied for 5th at 11 under.
Harman had a fantastic chip-in on the 199-yard par-3 eighth. His tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his second shot went 13 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Harman hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Harman to 3 over for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Harman hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Harman's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.