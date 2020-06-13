In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Branden Grace hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 1st at 12 under with Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland; Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Corey Conners, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Patrick Reed are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Grace hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Grace's 145 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Grace reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Grace at 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Grace hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Grace to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Grace had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.