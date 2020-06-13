Billy Horschel hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 40th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On his tee stroke on the 483-yard par-4 third, Horschel went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Horschel hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.

Horschel missed the green on his first shot on the 190-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Horschel had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.