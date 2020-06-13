In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Andrew Landry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his round tied for 44th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Andrew Landry got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Andrew Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Landry's 133 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Landry had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Landry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Landry's 118 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.