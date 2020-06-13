-
Alex Noren shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Noren birdies No. 6 at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Alex Noren hits his 71-yard approach to 5 ft on the par-4 6th hole and would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Alex Noren hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 30th at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 314 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Noren chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Noren's 69 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Noren had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Noren's 126 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
