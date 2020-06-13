-
Adam Schenk shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Schenk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 62nd at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Schenk chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to even for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Schenk's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Schenk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schenk to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Schenk chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Schenk at 2 over for the round.
