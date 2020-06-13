-
Adam Hadwin shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 26th at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a 318 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hadwin's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadwin had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
