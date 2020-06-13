-
-
Abraham Ancer shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2020
-
Highlights
Abraham Ancer birdies No. 16 at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 6th at 10 under; Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under; Xander Schauffele, Harold Varner III, and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Ancer chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Ancer had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ancer to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.