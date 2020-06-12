-
-
Zach Johnson putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
Zach Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Zach Johnson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Johnson hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.