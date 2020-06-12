-
Zac Blair posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Zac Blair hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Blair finished his round tied for 22nd at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Zac Blair hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zac Blair to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Blair had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Blair chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Blair's 104 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 4 under for the round.
At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Blair got to the green in 2 and sunk a 37-foot putt to save par. This put Blair at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Blair had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 5 under for the round.
